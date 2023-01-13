Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, has shown no “ill-effects” from those two games ahead of the Fulham fixture. Howe, however, will still be “careful” with the striker, who had suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Sweden in September.

"Yeah, he’s responded very well physically,” said United’s head coach. “There’s been no ill-effects. He’s trained well this week off the back of that cameo.

"I think we have to be very careful with him, just with the length of the time he’s been out, and the type of injury that he had. He’s done all the work. He’s looked in good condition. He looks confident.

"He’s very keen to be involved. But, I think, we need him for the long-term. It’s great to have a very strong choice at the centre-forward unit at the moment.”

Isak spoke about his injury after making his comeback at Hillsborough.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Leicester City.

"I got injured back with the national team,” said Isak. “It can happen that there are complications in the progress. I just did my best, and worked as hard as possible to get back. Now I’m back, I’m happy.

