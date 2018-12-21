Newcastle 'approaching' agreement over full-back transfer

Achraf Lazaar is 'approaching' the exit door at Newcastle United, according to reports.

The full-back has been a peripheral figure at St James's Park this season having been deemed surplus to requirements by Rafa Benitez.

Lazaar has spent the majority of the campaign training with the club's under-23 side after finding first-team opportunities severely limited.

The 26-year-old joined the Magpies in 2016 from Palermo but has struggled to make an impact on Tyneside.

He spent last season with Serie A side Benevento and - according to reports from Italy - could now be set for a return to the country.

Genoa have previously been credited with an interest in the Moroccan international and Tutto Mercato Web now claim that Frosinone have joined the race for a deal.

They claim that an agreement over a deal is 'approaching' and should be finalised during the January transfer window.

The departure of Lazaar would only serve to emphasise Benitez's lack of options in the full-back areas, with reinforcements at the back thought to be a priority in the January window.