The England shot stopper has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent months

Newcastle United are edging closer to the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports from Sky Sports News journalist James Green.

Ramsdale has started just 11 games for Arsenal this season and has reportedly been identified by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the man to help resolve the club’s defensive issues next season.

The 26-year-old, who emerged as the first choice goalkeeper at Bournemouth during Howe’s final season at the Vitality, has fallen behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order this term, with the Spainard’s loan move set to turn permanent this summer for £27m.

Ramsdale signed a new contract with Arsenal last summer after earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year, but a lack of minutes has changed the landscape on his future.

Earlier this season the footballer’s father claimed Ramsdale was ‘losing his smile’ on the subs bench, adding fuel to the speculation linking his son with a move away.

Speaking on The Highbury Squad Sky Sports reporters James Green revealed what he had been told regarding the situation and claimed that Newcastle would be his likely destination next term.

Green explained: “I understand that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer. That’s come direct through somebody speaking to somebody I’m close with who is close with his agent and he says it’s done, the deal is happening.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise to many Arsenal fans if I’m being honest. I think the writing was on the wall, it was going to happen, he can’t sit there and be a backup goalkeeper he was too good for that.

“He was always going to go on to pastures new and I saw a few reports, a few other journalists talking about a backup to Raya this week and what goalkeepers might come in. The likes of Jason Steele at Brighton were mentioned and i think he’d actually be a very good number two.”

Ramsdale’s potential arrival comes following the imminent departure of third choice goalkeeper Loris Karius who is set to leave Newcastle on a free transfer this summer.

Further speculation has also linked Martin Dubravka with a move away with just one year remaining on his contract and interest from the Saudi Pro League.

However, the player that would be most affected by Ramsdale’s arrival, if it was to happen, would be Nick Pope. The 32-year-old has been absent since December with a shoulder injury and has only recently returned to the matchday squad in the last 14 days.

Prior to his injury, Pope was an ever-present for the Magpies and a key part of the team which boasted the best defensive record in the entire league during the 2022/23 season as the Toon conceded just 33 times.