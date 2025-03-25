Who do Newcastle and their top four rivals face in the Premier League over their next five games?

Newcastle United WILL compete in European football next season after their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool secured a place in the Europa Conference League.

Wembley goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and ensured Eddie Howe will lead his side into UEFA’s tertiary club cup competition for the first time in their history. The same competition could actually have an English winner this season as Premier League rivals Chelsea are the strong favourites to follow in the footsteps of Roma, West Ham United and Olympiakos by becoming Conference League winners - and the success of the Blues can help United reach loftier heights next season.

With ten games remaining this season, the Magpies are one of a number of sides looking to secure a top four place and a spot in next season’s Champions League. However, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all reaching the last eight of the three UEFA club competitions this season, the Premier League’s co-efficient is set to be boosted and that should land a fifth Champions League football for English football’s elite.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion also have their eyes on a spot in next season’s Champions League - but who do Newcastle and their top four rivals face in the Premier League over their next five games?

Who do Newcastle United and their top four rivals face over the next five games?

1st: Liverpool (70 points)

2/4 Everton (H) 6/4 Fulham (A) 13/4 West Ham United (H) 20/4 Leicester City (A) 27/4 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

2nd: Arsenal (58 points)

1/4 Fulham (H) 5/4 Everton (A) 12/8 Brentford (H) 20/4 Ipswich Town (A) 26/4 Crystal Palace (H)

3rd: Nottingham Forest (54 points)

1/4 Manchester United (H) 5/4 Aston Villa (A) 12/4 Everton (H) 21/ 4 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 26/4 Brentford (H)

4th: Chelsea (49 points)

3/4 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 6/4 Brentford (A) 13/4 Ipswich Town (H) 20/4 Fulham (A) 26/4 Everton (H)

5th: Manchester City (48 points)

2/4 Leicester City (H) 6/4 Manchester United (A) 12/4 Crystal Palace (H) 19/4 Everton (A) 28/4 Aston Villa (H)

6th: Newcastle United (47 points)

2/4 Brentford (H) 7/4 Leicester City (A) 13/4 Manchester United (H) 16/4 Crystal Palace (H) 19/4 Aston Villa (A)

7th: Brighton and Hove Albion (47 points)

2/4 Aston Villa (H) 5/4 Crystal Palace (A) 12/4 Leicester City (H) 19/4 Brentford (A) 26/4 West Ham United (H)

8th: Fulham (45 points)

1/4 Arsenal (A) 6/4 Liverpool (H) 14/4 Bournemouth (A) 20/4 Chelsea (H) 26/4 Southampton (A)

9th: Aston Villa (45 points)

2/4 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) 5/4 Nottingham Forest (H) 12/4 Southampton (A) 19/4 Newcastle United (H) 28/4 Manchester City (A)

10th: AFC Bournemouth (44 points)

2/4 Ipswich Town (H) 5/4 West Ham United (A) 14/4 Fulham (H) 19/4 Crystal Palace (A) 27/4 Manchester United (H)