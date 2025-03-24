Man Utd ‘eye’ Newcastle United ‘target’ as Ruben Amorim plots reunion with Wolves flop

Sporting CP's Francisco Trincao is reportedly a target for Newcastle United and Man Utd this summer | Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move that would see Ruben Amorim reunite with one of his former players at Old Trafford.

Amorim has reportedly listed Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincao as a potential signing for Manchester United this summer, just days after it was revealed that Newcastle United also had an interest in the winger. Amorim worked alongside Trincao in Lisbon, with the winger registering nine goals and six assists last season as Sporting surged to the Liga Portugal title amassing 90 points in just 34 league games.

A reunion between the pair is reportedly on the cards this summer with the Mirror reporting that the Old Trafford outfit will ‘test the resolve’ of Sporting CP when the transfer window opens. Trincao, who turns 26 at the end of the year, has just one year left on his current contract in Portugal and thus could be allowed to leave this summer if they decide not to risk losing him on a free in a little over twelve months time.

Newcastle United’s Francisco Trincao interest

Just last week, it was revealed by the I that Newcastle United had been ‘monitoring’ Trincao as they look to strengthen their wide options when the summer window opens. Miguel Almiron’s departure in January has left the Magpies particularly short on the right of their front three - and Trincao has been highlighted as someone who could help fill that void.

The 25-year-old has nine goals and 15 assists for his club this season, with former Coventry City man Viktor Gyokeres once again having a fine season in front of goal. Interest in Gyokeres is high with Sporting facing an uphill battle to keep hold of their main man.

The Swedish striker’s future may also have a knock-on effect on Trincao, with Sporting, despite being reluctant to lose the Portuguese international on a free next summer, unlikely to want to lose both of them during this summer window.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have a little more headroom against PSR calculations following a very quiet 18-months on the transfer front. Whilst there is not an unlimited budget to spend, they will have more money than they have had in any of the last three windows available to strengthen Howe’s squad with a number of positions needing added to when the window opens.

Trincao’s Wolves spell

Trincao would come to England with Premier League experience under his belt should he make the switch this summer after he spent the entire 2021/22 season on-loan at Molineux. Having signed for Barcelona a year previous, he struggled for minutes at the Camp Nou with a move to Wolves, who had a plethora of Portuguese players on their books at the time, seen as an ideal way for him to get gametime in one of Europe’s top-five leagues.

However, 30 appearances in all competitions for Wolves resulted in Trincao netting just three times and registering one assist. Wolves did not decide to make that loan into a permanent deal when his time at Molineux came to an end in the summer of 2022 as he returned to Barcelona.

Trincao would join Sporting CP on-loan that summer before making a permanent switch a season later, with Barcelona losing around £20m on the player.