Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United, lifts the Carabao Cup Trophy. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed plans ahead of this weekend.

Newcastle United have confirmed plans for an open top bus parade of the city centre this weekend following their Carabao Cup win.

Newcastle lifted their first domestic trophy in 70 years thanks to the 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley earlier this month - and fans will now get chance to celebrate the team with a bus parade through the city. The parade will take place prior to the already planned celebration event on the Town Moor this Saturday, March 29.

A club statement read: “Eddie Howe’s side will celebrate their recent cup win with a city centre open top bus on Saturday 29 March, which will start at St. James’ Park, before making its way to the Town Moor for the celebration event.

“Extensive work and long-term planning behind the scenes have continued with Newcastle City Council, Northumbria Police, Freemen of Newcastle, the North East Combined Authority, NE1, Nexus and the emergency services.

“Newcastle United would like to thank all partners for the comprehensive planning and hard work throughout the process, as well as the meetings with the Safety Advisory Group. Further supporter information will be confirmed following additional meetings this week.”

The statement added: “The club received unprecedented interest from supporters wishing to attend the event on the Town Moor. Every fan that registered an interest in the event will receive a ticket via email.”

In the days after their win at Wembley, the club announced plans for a free open-air event on the Town Moor to celebrate the win with the squad, many of whom left to take part in international duty with their nations, set to reunite and again present the trophy to the crowd. The planned event has been criticised by some, however, with many preferring a traditional parade around the city centre to celebrate. And now their prayers have been answered with a parade arranged.

What is the route for the Newcastle United bus parade?

The statement added: “The bus route is open to the general public to attend. The open top bus will leave St. James’ Park with timings to be shared in advance. The bus will make its way down Gallowgate, turning onto Percy Street before heading onto the B1318 towards Gosforth. The bus will stop at the Town Moor where the players will make their way onto the stage. The full bus route will be shown live on large screens at the Town Moor event.

“Supporters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and are advised to use public transport where possible. A number of road closures will be in operation on Saturday 29 March, on the following roads: (timings of closures to follow)

Barrack Road (from St. James’ Park to Gallowgate)

Gallowgate

Percy Street

B1318 (to Great North Road)

Great North Road

A live route planner can be found here”

What are the food and drink details for the Town Moor event?

The statement added: “Supporters are permitted to bring their own food and drink to the Town Moor event but are kindly reminded that no alcohol is permitted as this is a family-orientated event. Daysack-size Bags are allowed but are subject to security checks.”

