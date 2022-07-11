Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies arrive for training camp

Newcastle United’s squad have landed in Austria and taken part in a training session as they prepare for two pre-season friendly games with 1860 Munich and Mainz.

Most of Eddie Howe’s squad have travelled but Jeff Hendrick, Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle have remained on Tyneside as they look for new clubs.

Javier Manquillo hasn’t travelled with his teammates either as he received specialist treatment for an injury in Spain.

Harrison interest

Speculation surrounding Newcastle United’s interest in Jack Harrison has continued with the Magpies reportedly viewing the Leeds United star as an alternative to Moussa Diaby, should they be priced out of a move for the Frenchman.

Harrison has scored 16 goals during his two seasons in the Premier League with Leeds, including two strikes against the Magpies during their 5-2 and 2-1 wins against Steve Bruce’s side in 2020/21.

According to the Mail Online, Leeds have been ‘braced’ for offers for Harrison following interest from Newcastle and long-standing Spurs interest.

A deal for the winger would likely cost Newcastle around £30million with Jesse Marsch’s side reluctant to do business with one of their Premier League rivals.

Boro ‘reject’ Magpies striker

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough have rejected the opportunity to sign Dwight Gayle this summer with owner Steve Gibson reportedly reluctant to sanction a deal because of Gayle’s age.

Boro’s transfer policy of avoiding signing players over the age of 30 is seemingly a stumbling block in a move for Gayle who looks destined to leave Tyneside this summer.

Gayle didn’t start a single league game for Newcastle last season, racking up just 30 minutes of action in eight substitute appearances.

With his future at the club in doubt, numerous clubs have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old and even though he found the net 24 times during his last Championship campaign, no club has yet firmed up their interest in the striker.