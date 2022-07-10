The defender missed out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of last season following the January arrival of Dan Burn from Brighton and Hove Albion.
And the 32-year-old, a mainstay of the squad during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager, is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on loan after being told to train away from the first-team group.
Clark, signed from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship, has made 129 appearances – and scored 11 goals – for United.
Howe spoke about Clark’s situation last season after cutting him from his squad. United’s head coach said: "We’ve got Ciaran Clark, who is training with the group. His attitude has been first class. I’ve got no problem with him at all. Unfortunately, due to numbers, he missed out.”