Newcastle United defender set for exit

Ciaran Clark’s set spend the final year of his Newcastle United contract out on loan.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 4:49 pm

The defender missed out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of last season following the January arrival of Dan Burn from Brighton and Hove Albion.

And the 32-year-old, a mainstay of the squad during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager, is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on loan after being told to train away from the first-team group.

Clark, signed from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship, has made 129 appearances – and scored 11 goals – for United.

Howe spoke about Clark’s situation last season after cutting him from his squad. United’s head coach said: "We’ve got Ciaran Clark, who is training with the group. His attitude has been first class. I’ve got no problem with him at all. Unfortunately, due to numbers, he missed out.”

Ciaran Clark makes his way past Newcastle United head coach after being shown a red card against Norwich City last November.
Eddie HoweSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueDan Burn