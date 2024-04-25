Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are currently dealing with an injury pile up in the centre back position with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both sustaining long-term injuries.

As it stands, the ever dependable Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the only first-team centre-backs for Eddie Howe to call upon during the run-in and both Botman and Lascelles are unlikely to return until the end of the year, at the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This makes centre back a priority position for Howe during the summer window and it is widely reported that the Magpies boss is in the market for a centre back who is comfortable playing it out from the back.

Portuguese outlet A Bola understands that Ivory Coast international and Africa Cup of Nations winner Ousmane Diomande is a player who is right at the top of Howe’s shopping list.

The 20-year-old has been linked with many of Europe’s top teams after bursting onto the scene at Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season, with his efforts this term putting the club on the verge of winning the Portuguese top-flight for just the second time in 22 years.

Diomande made his competitive debut against Arsenal last season in the Europa League and was lauded for the excellent job that he did in containing their attackers as the capital club progressed against the Gunners on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has been a near ever present in the starting line-up and has racked up 32 appearances in all competitions this term. The youngster is renowned for his excellent sprint speed and strength, but the attribute that has gathered the most praise is his composure on the ball and his ability to kickstart attacks with his excellent distribution.

Such form has made him a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool who admire the defender, though A Bola understands Newcastle are the frontrunners for his signature.

Diomande only joined the Portuguese club in 2022 for a meagre £6m though it is now understood that he has a release clause in the region of £68.7m. Newcastle, due to FFP regulations, are unwilling to pay such a fee and will be determined to negotiate a better deal.