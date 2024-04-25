Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have had a very inconsistent, stop-start campaign in what has been a much more challenging second full season for Eddie Howe and his team.

At times, the Magpies have been brilliant, breath-taking in fact, particularly in attack where they have hammered the likes of Aston Villa 5-1, Crystal Palace 4-0, Chelsea 4-1, Wolves 3-0 and most recently a devastating 4-0 triumph over a Tottenham side challenging for the Champions League places.

All these results, along with narrow victories against Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City in the League Cup, and not forgetting the incredible 4-1 victory against PSG in the Champions League have all come in front of the St James’ Park faithful.

But unlike the Aston Villa and Tottenham sides that were ruthlessly swept aside, Newcastle are not in the hunt for a top four spot, nor are they still competing on the world stage, while a PSG team who they put to the sword at St James’ Park prepare for a Champions League semi-final. In truth, the Toon may not even qualify for any form of competition on the continent at all if they cannot improve on the single biggest problem that continues to plague the club’s season - their away form.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace was just the latest in a long line of lacklustre performances on the road. It took the team over 85 minutes to muster up a feeble shot on target from Elliot Anderson, and in truth other than a well-timed challenge from Dean Henderson to deny Alexander Isak in the first half, the travelling supporters had very little to get excited about.

The defeat at Selhurst Park now means that Howe’s side have lost a troublesome 10 of their 16 away games this season - picking up a dismal 14 points from a possible 48 in the process. This means the North East club sit 15th in the table for away league form - level with Fulham and Brentford - and only bettering newly-promoted trio Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton, along with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Commenting after the defeat to Palace, Howe told The Gazette that he was baffled by his side’s performance. He said afterwards: “Very disappointed with the performance. From the high of Tottenham to the low of tonight, we were disappointing in most aspects of our play and we have to take responsibility for that.”

Newcastle are a team that are reliant on intensity, energy and high pressing. However, it is a recurring theme away from home that they have struggled to match the energy levels shown at St James’ Park. Overall, Newcastle have scored just 26 goals away - a feat which is 17 lower than the amount in home matches during the same period.

The North East side have failed to score in five away matches, with the bulk of their away goals coming in an 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. In comparison, Howe’s men have scored at least once in every single home match in the league, with only Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League leaving Tyneside with a clean sheet.

Defensive frailties have also been apparent and the Magpies have conceded 34 goals in 16 away games, meaning an average of more than two goals a game have been shipped on the road. Bearing in mind the fact that the Magpies only conceded 33 goals throughout the entirety of the 38 game 2023-24 season, their away form has to be a huge cause for concern and it will likely prove to be a deal breaker in the coming weeks as Howe’s men battle Manchester United for sixth and a possible Europa League spot.

