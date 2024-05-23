Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s search for Dan Ashworth’s replacement as sporting director has taken another turn.

Newcastle United’s top sporting director target Dougie Freedman has turned down the club to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies has been searching for a new sporting director since early 2024 after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave following an approach from Premier League rivals Manchester United. Freedman was identified as Newcastle’s top target with the role being ‘his to turn down,’ according to one source close to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it now seems the 49-year-old has indeed turned down the opportunity with The Guardian reporting he has signed an improved deal at Palace. This comes after a reported clash between Newcastle and Ashworth over his notice period at St James’ Park.

It is understood that Ashworth’s contract prevents him from joining Manchester United until the end of 2025 unless a compensation fee can be agreed between the two clubs. In an effort to force a move, Ashworth is set to take Newcastle to arbitration with The Telegraph reporting the 53-year-old will argue he was sacked by the club.

Reports in Mail Online have claimed Ashworth accepted the role at Manchester United in a ‘secret exchange’ with incoming chief executive Omar Berrada via email before the club made a formal approach to Newcastle.