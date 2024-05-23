Newcastle United 'top target' agrees new deal at Premier League club after Man Utd blunder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United’s top sporting director target Dougie Freedman has turned down the club to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace.
The Magpies has been searching for a new sporting director since early 2024 after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave following an approach from Premier League rivals Manchester United. Freedman was identified as Newcastle’s top target with the role being ‘his to turn down,’ according to one source close to the club.
And it now seems the 49-year-old has indeed turned down the opportunity with The Guardian reporting he has signed an improved deal at Palace. This comes after a reported clash between Newcastle and Ashworth over his notice period at St James’ Park.
It is understood that Ashworth’s contract prevents him from joining Manchester United until the end of 2025 unless a compensation fee can be agreed between the two clubs. In an effort to force a move, Ashworth is set to take Newcastle to arbitration with The Telegraph reporting the 53-year-old will argue he was sacked by the club.
Reports in Mail Online have claimed Ashworth accepted the role at Manchester United in a ‘secret exchange’ with incoming chief executive Omar Berrada via email before the club made a formal approach to Newcastle.
Both Newcastle and Manchester United are now set to start the summer transfer window without an active sporting director in place. Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson will continue take charge of the club’s recruitment drive this summer having been considered for the sporting director role himself.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.