Eddie Howe is edging closer to his first signing of the summer window.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping to use his Bournemouth links to his advantage this summer

Newcastle United are edging closer to the signing of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his defensive options for next season after struggling with various injury problems this term and has turned to a familiar face in Kelly, who he signed during his time with the Cherries back in 2019. The ex-Bristol City star has played 139 times for Bournemouth since his arrival and was notably part of the Championship Team of the Season in 2021/22 when the club earned automatic promotion back to the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who can play both centre back and left back, has been an integral part of the Bournemouth team for both of the last two seasons and is rated highly by the team’s current coach Andoni Iraola, who has led the team to a comfortable mid-table finish.

However, Kelly’s contract is due to expire in the summer and French outlet FootMercato claim the Toon have already reached an agreement to sign Kelly on a free transfer.

FootMercato understands that Newcastle have beaten off competition from both Spurs and AC Milan for Kelly’s signature, with Howe’s relationship with the player proving to be a decisive factor.

The potential arrival of Kelly would come as a key addition for next season, particularly at a time where Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are expected to miss long periods through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad