Newcastle United have been tipped to finish above Manchester United in the Premier League table by one player who has played for both clubs.

Michael Owen has tipped Newcastle United to pour more misery onto Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss ahead of a crucial end to the campaign. The Magpies travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday in a clash that could have major implications in the race for European football.

Newcastle currently sit two points above the Red Devils and know seven points from their next three games will mean they finish above Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history. This weekend sees Newcastle host Brighton whilst Manchester United welcome title-chasing Arsenal to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen admitted that he believes ten Hag is ‘not good enough’ to manage the Red Devils and that Newcastle, along with Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester City, will pile more misery onto the Dutchman.

“I’ve said for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job,” he said. “I’ve been saying it for ages and ages. He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season.

“I almost wonder now, they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not. At some point you’ve got to make a decision, they’re going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City. They’re going to get annihilated, in fact.

“Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford, Newcastle will probably beat them and I wouldn’t even fancy them going to Brighton either. They might not get anything out of the rest of the season, playing like that.

“There’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games. I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it. He simply cannot manage this team next season - he’s not good enough. I’ve thought about it for ages and he’s just not good enough to manage Manchester United.”