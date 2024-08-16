Logan Costa has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle this summer | AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from St James’ Park as Newcastle’s pursuit of a defender dominates the headlines

Newcastle United are beginning to consider a number of alternative centre back options as efforts to sign Crystal Palace target Marc Guehi continue to drag on.

As it stands, the Magpies are pushing hard to get a deal done for the England international, but after two rejected bids this summer, there is a feeling emerging that Newcastle’s recruitment team may need to have a plan B in place incase talks break down, as reported via The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are currently believed to be pondering a third offer from Newcastle United but Eagles chairman Steve Parish is adamant that he will do everything he can to try and retain Guehi’s services.

"Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.” Parish told Sky Sports News.

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi started on 2 August but after more than two weeks of negotiations, it remains unclear whether Eddie Howe will get his priority target. This has led to renewed speculation over a move for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw as well as Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a new name which has entered the fray is now believed to be Toulouse defender Logan Costa, according to reports from Italian media outlet Il Resto del Carlino.They understand that Newcastle have opened the first formal contact with the French side on Wednesday as they aim to beat Bologna to the 23-year-old’s signature.

Costa is a 6ft 3in Cape Verde international, who played 38 games for Toulouse across all competitions in an excellent campaign last term. He currently has two-years remaining on his contract at Stadium de Toulouse and is valued at between £18m and £25m.

Bologna, fresh from qualifying for the Champions League, were in the initial favourites to get the deal done but talks between the two parties have now stalled over a transfer fee, which the Italian side are unwilling to pay.