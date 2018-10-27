Newcastle move off the bottom – without having a shot on target

Newcastle United moved off the bottom of the Premier League – without having a shot on target.

Rafa Benitez's side drew 0-0 against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium this afternoon.

And the result, which owed a lot to Martin Dubravka's performance in goal, took them above Huddersfield Town, beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road, on goal difference.

All three of the club's points have come from goalless draws away from home.

The scrappy game was watched by United owner Mike Ashley, who has now attended the club's last five Premier League fixtures.

Benitez named an unchanged side at the St Mary's Stadium, where they were backed by almost 2,500 fans.

Newcastle had Dubravka to thank for a series of first-half saves. The goalkeeper stopped an early shot from Mohamed Elyounoussi, who had seized on a mishit from Ryan Bertrand.

Dubravka also turned an effort from Charlie Austin round the post before United started to get a foothold in the game.

However, Benitez's side couldn't get a clear sight of goal, and Southampton rallied late in the half. Mario Lemina struck the post, and Dubravka stopped a header from Jack Stephens.

Federico Fernandez superbly blocked a shot from Danny Ings in the second half as the home side heaped more pressure on Newcastle.

Paul Dummett then blocked a shot from Nathan Redmond, and Mohamed Diame stopped a follow-up effort from Cedric. Benitez quickly sent on Salomon Rondon in his first change.

Benitez also sent on Ki Sung-yueng and Christian Atsu, but they couldn't force a breakthrough.

Southampton substitute Shane Long put a late chance wide, and Newcastle clung on to claim their third point of the season during a difficult final few minutes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame (Ki, 76); Ritchie, Perez (Rondon, 68), Kenedy; Muto (Atsu, 80). Subs not used: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Joselu.

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand; Redmond, Romeu (Ward-Prowse, 78), Lemina, Elyounoussi (Long, 78); Ings, Austin (Gabbiadini, 63). Subs not used: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Armstrong.

Booking: Atsu 90

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester)

Attendance: