Toon ‘offered’ Van de Beek

Newcastle United have reportedly been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this month.

Game time has been hard to come by at Old Trafford since the Dutchman’s move from Ajax last summer with neither Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick featuring the midfielder regularly in their plans.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Tyneside could be the destination for Van de Beek with the Red Devil’s reportedly offering Newcastle the chance to sign him on loan until the end of the season.

Van De Beek has been the subject of a viral #FreeDonny trend on social media recently with Newcastle supporters and would seem to be a well received recruitment to Eddie Howe’s side.

Borussia Dortmund are also named in the report as one side that may try and hijack any deal for Van de Beek however.

Watford injury boost

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has revealed he will have a full complement of players to choose from when his side travel to St James’s Park.

Ranieri said: “Available is Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele and Kiko Femenia, and Dennis. Everybody is available and we are ready.”

The Hornets could also hand debuts to three of their new signings but the 70-year-old was playing his cards close to his chest when asked about this:

“Look, of course not everybody is 100 percent, but I can choose between them. Now, I have to see them tomorrow if they travel with us. And then I'll see.”

Gabigol reports

Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, also known as ‘Gabigol’, will reportedly tell Flamengo he ‘wants to leave the club’ in a bid to force a move to England this transfer window.

West Ham United are reportedly keen to take the Brazilian on an initial 18-month loan deal with a view to making the move permanent for a fee believed to be around £25m, however, Flamengo are reluctant to do a deal this window.

Newcastle United had previously been linked with a move for Gabigol, however, with their signing of Chris Wood now confirmed, it is unknown if they will continue to pursue the striker.

