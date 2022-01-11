Eddie Howe’s side will want to put FA Cup disappointment behind them when they face the Hornets on Saturday.

A win for the Magpies would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table and could see them finishing the day outside the relegation zone, providing results elsewhere go their way.

The reverse fixture in September saw the sides play out a 1-1 draw on a frustrating day for Steve Bruce’s side who probably should have won it through Jacob Murphy at the death.

Both teams will have a new man in the dugout this time around however with Howe attempting to secure just Newcastle’s second win of the season when they face Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Watford.

When is Newcastle United v Watford?

The crucial Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Watford takes place on Saturday January 15, 2022. The match at St James’s Park is in the traditional 3pm kick-off slot.

Is Newcastle United v Watford on TV?

Newcastle United v Watford is not on TV in the UK. BBC Radio Newcastle will have full 90 minute coverage of the clash however.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also bring you regular updates from the game as well as all the pre-match and post-match news and reaction from events at St James’s Park.

Can any new signings play?

New signings will be eligible to feature on Saturday should they be registered by noon on Friday January 14.

Newcastle should be able to hand Kieran Trippier his Premier League debut for the club, whilst Watford have four signings: Edo Kayembe, Hassane Kamara, Yaser Asprilla and Samir that could all make their Premier League debuts.

What’s the latest injury news?

Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden will certainly miss Saturday’s game, whilst Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis also look set to miss out through injury.

Javi Manquillo will also be absent from the squad as he serves his one-match ban for picking up his fifth yellow-card of the season against Manchester United.

What’s the latest betting odds?

Newcastle United win: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Watford win: 13/5

