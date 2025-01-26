Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final week of the January transfer window is here and Newcastle United are yet to make a new signing.

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a £16m move to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking ranks as speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future at St James Park continues to dominate the headlines.

As per Sport Witness, reports from Turkish news outlet Milliyet have suggested the Magpies are ‘willing to pay €19m’ to beat their Premier League rivals to the signing of Besiktas forward Semih Kılıçsoy before the window comes to a close early next week. The versatile 19-year-old can play on either wing and in the lead role in attack and has already earned a first call-up to the senior Turkey squad after making his debut in a goalless draw against Italy last summer.

After scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances last season, Kılıçsoy has continued to impress during the current campaign with two goals and six assists as Besiktas have battled to progress into the knockout stages of the Europa League and have taken their first steps in the Turkish Cup with a 1-0 win against Sivasspor earlier this month.

His form is said to have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe in recent months - and Newcastle were initially linked with a move for the youngster during the summer transfer window. Villa are also said to be amongst his admirers but the report claims Newcastle could look to make the first move for the forward over the coming days as they look to boost their attacking ranks before the transfer window closes.

Former Magpies boss could lead Brazilians into Club World Cup campaign

Former Newcastle, Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly being lined up to make a shock return to the dugout.

Respected Spanish football writer Guillem Balague has claimed the man who led United to their Championship title win in 2016 is on a shortlist of three candidates to take charge of Brazilian club Botafogo following the departure of former manager Artur Jorge earlier this month. The reigning Copa Libertadores champions are said to be considering a move for Benitez - but also retain an interest in Santa Clara manager Vasco Matos and former Barcelona head coach Tata Martino.

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez | AFP via Getty Images

Balague posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) stating: “Botafogo is in the final stages of deciding who will be their new coach. With the position vacant since the departure of Artur Jorge, there are three candidates: the Portuguese Vasco Matos, @rafabenitezweb and the Argentine Tata Martino. Botafogo is set to participate in June's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. They secured their spot by winning their first Copa Libertadores title in 2024.”

Should Benitez be handed the chance to return to management with Botafogo, he will lead his side into group stages clashes against Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders when the controversial FIFA Club World Cup takes place during the summer.