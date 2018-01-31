Newcastle set to LOAN Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle United have agreed to loan out Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to a report.

Sky Sports claim that the striker is set to return to his former club Anderlecht for the rest of the season.

The proposed deal is likely to hinge on Newcastle getting Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez last week ruled out selling Mitrovic to a Premier League side after rejecting an £8million offer for the Serbia international, who wants to play ahead of the World Cup finals in the summer.

Mitrovic told the Gazette that his patience was wearing thin in November.

“I’m patient, but we will see," said the 23-year-old. "My patience is almost to the end, so we will see.

"I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I’m patient, but we will see.”

Benitez spoke about the possibility of deadline day departures at his press conference yesterday.

“We have two or three players who are talking with different clubs," said manager Benitez. "We'll see if we can progress with some of them."