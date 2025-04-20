Newcastle United will compete in European competition next season after their historic Carabao Cup final win secured a spot in the Europa Conference League.

The full-time whistle in their Wembley win against Liverpool not only signalled the end of the Magpies’ 70-year wait for domestic silverware, it also ensured United will compete in UEFA’s tertiary club competition when the 2025/26 season gets underway.

Of course, Eddie Howe and his players are targeting a place in the Champions League between now and the end of the season and they will head into the final games of the season well placed to secure one of the five spots on offer in the Premier League this season.

No matter what, the Magpies will need to boost their squad during the summer transfer window to cope with the demands of European competition and several players have been linked with moves to St James Park in recent weeks.

But how could Howe’s best starting XI look when the 2025/26 campaign kicks off in August?

1 . GK: James Trafford The Magpies are likely to target a new goalkeeper this summer and Trafford appears to be their preferred target after they reportedly made an unsuccessful bid for the England Under-21 stopper just under 12 months ago.

2 . RB: Tino Livramento The England international has shone on the left-hand side of the United defence recently - but he seems likely to return to his favoured right-back position next season. He will face competition from Kieran Trippier if the experienced full-back sees out the final year of his current deal.

3 . CB: Dean Huijsen The newly-capped Spain international is believed to be one of a number of centre-back targets on United's radar. However, the Magpies will have to see off intense competition for the signature of a player said to have a £50m release clause in his current contract.