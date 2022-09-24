Despite a disappointing defeat to Italy, England’s outing at the San Siro last night was a proud moment for Newcastle United fans as Nick Pope featured in between the sticks to earn his eighth international cap.

Alongside Kieran Trippier who has made two appearances for England since his move to St. James’ Park, the pair are the first Magpies stars to feature for the Three Lions since Andros Townsend in 2016.

Before that was Andy Carroll, who starred for the international team way back in 2010.

Pope may still be behind Jordan Pickford in the pecking order, however the Newcastle shotstopper is still likely to be on the plane to Qatar in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UTD JOIN RACE FOR TOTTENHAM TARGET

Leeds United ar reportedly eyeing a move for Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, who is likely to become a free agent next summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also targeting the Japan international. (Daily Express)

STEVE BRUCE MAKES TRANSFER ADMISSION ABOUT BRIGHTON ACE

West Brom boss Steve Brucer has revealed that he wanted to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke this summer, before he joined Middlesbrough. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at The Hawthorns. (Express and Star)

NEWCASTLE TARGET MIDFIELD DUO

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield in January and will look to sign Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Ajax's Edson Alvarez. The latter looked close to signing for Chelsea on transfer deadline day this summer. (The Athletic)

ARSENAL TARGET £100M MOVE FOR JUVENTUS STARS

Arsenal are thought to be plotting a £100m move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti. The Gunners already tried to sign the former from the Serie A club in January. (Calciomercato)

EVERTON PLOT MOVE FOR 6 FT 4 FORWARD

Everton have reportedly set their sights in Udinese striker Beto, with the 24-year-old scoring four goals in seven Serie A appearances this season. Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina and Napoli are also thought to be interested in Beto. (Sport Witness)

FULHAM STAR WAS CLOSE TO BRAZIL SWITCH THIS SUMMER

Manchester United were reportedly willing to include Andreas Pereira in a swap deal for Flamengo's Joao Gomes this summer. The Brazilian ended up joining Fulham for £10m after eight years with the Red Devils. (talkSPORT)

LEICESTER BEGIN CONTRACT TALKS WITH KEY MAN

Leicester reportedly opened contract talks with James Maddison last month after he was the subject of plenty of transfer interest this summer. Newcastle United had a £50m bid rejected for the midfielder last month. (The Athletic)

TOFFEES ACE AGREES MIDDLE EAST MOVE