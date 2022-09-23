Newcastle United transfer target agrees deal following £30m bid
Newcastle United transfer target Joao Pedro has agreed a new six-year deal at Watford.
The 20-year-old forward emerged as a top target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies made a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £60million move.
Read More
Most Popular
But interest remains in Joao Pedro, who has made a strong start to the season back in the Championship with Watford, and a January bid isn’t off the table.
The player’s new contract until 2028 puts Watford in a stronger position when negotiating with potential suitors as his previous deal was set to expire in 2025.
And in a club statement, The Hornets acknowledged the transfer speculation surrounding the youngster over the summer.
It read: “Joao Pedro was subject to intense transfer speculation in the most recent window, and head coach Rob Edwards praised the youngster’s unwavering commitment and attitude ahead of the September 1 deadline.
“Amidst the rumours the Watford No. 10 further endeared himself to the Vicarage Road faithful with a string of exemplary performances in the Sky Bet Championship, earning him the club’s August Player of the Month award with a 51 per cent share of the fans’ vote.
“As it stands João Pedro currently has two goals and two assists to show from nine appearances during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and he will be hungry to make many more memories in this and future seasons now that he has put pen-to-paper on a new deal.”