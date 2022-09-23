The 20-year-old forward emerged as a top target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies made a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £60million move.

Joao Pedro of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Watford at Ewood Park on September 13, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But interest remains in Joao Pedro, who has made a strong start to the season back in the Championship with Watford, and a January bid isn’t off the table.

The player’s new contract until 2028 puts Watford in a stronger position when negotiating with potential suitors as his previous deal was set to expire in 2025.

And in a club statement, The Hornets acknowledged the transfer speculation surrounding the youngster over the summer.

It read: “Joao Pedro was subject to intense transfer speculation in the most recent window, and head coach Rob Edwards praised the youngster’s unwavering commitment and attitude ahead of the September 1 deadline.

“Amidst the rumours the Watford No. 10 further endeared himself to the Vicarage Road faithful with a string of exemplary performances in the Sky Bet Championship, earning him the club’s August Player of the Month award with a 51 per cent share of the fans’ vote.