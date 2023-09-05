Newcastle U21s player ratings v Wrexham: ‘Strong’ ex-Liverpool defender as new signing makes debut - gallery
Newcastle United Under-21s were beaten 1-0 at Wrexham in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle Under-21s played in front of a competition record 7,988 fans at The Racecourse Ground which included 285 away fans.
Wrexham took the lead as Sam Dalby finally found the net after Newcastle failed to clear the danger. Dylan Stephenson had a great chance to equalise for The Young Magpies after being played in by Amadou Diallo as Wrexham led 1-0 at the break.
Both teams had chances to grab a second goal in the second half but the score remained 1-0.
In addition to Wrexham, Newcastle Under-21s are in a group alongside Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra. They face Port Vale away on October 10 and Crewe on November 14.
Here are the player ratings from the match...