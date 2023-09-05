News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle U21s player ratings v Wrexham: ‘Strong’ ex-Liverpool defender as new signing makes debut - gallery

Newcastle United Under-21s were beaten 1-0 at Wrexham in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Sep 2023, 21:28 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 21:35 BST

Newcastle Under-21s played in front of a competition record 7,988 fans at The Racecourse Ground which included 285 away fans.

Wrexham took the lead as Sam Dalby finally found the net after Newcastle failed to clear the danger. Dylan Stephenson had a great chance to equalise for The Young Magpies after being played in by Amadou Diallo as Wrexham led 1-0 at the break.

Both teams had chances to grab a second goal in the second half but the score remained 1-0.

In addition to Wrexham, Newcastle Under-21s are in a group alongside Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra. They face Port Vale away on October 10 and Crewe on November 14.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Spilled the ball after initially showing good bravery in the build-up to Wrexham’s opener. Reacted well to clear the danger following a long ball over the top. Made amends for his early error by stopping Dalby in his tracks after coming off his line and did well to tip over Jones’ header in the second half.

1. Aidan Harris - 6

Did just enough to put Waters off from making it 2-0 in the second half.

2. Charlie Wiggett - 6

Read the game well and made some important defensive blocks and contributions.

3. Ciaran Thompson - 7

Played some good passes out from the back but could have done better to stop the cross in the build-up to Wrexham’s opening goal. Had to be strong in the air against physical opposition.

4. Remi Savage - 6

