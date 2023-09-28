Pep Guardiola delivers ‘incredible’ Newcastle United verdict after Jason Tindall spat
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola felt his side put in an ‘incredible’ performance against Newcastle United despite losing 1-0 at St James’ Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round and ended a 10 game winless run against Man City in the process.
Newcastle changed their entire outfield from the 8-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United while Guardiola made eight changes from the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Guardiola found it hard to fault his players for their display.
“We played an incredible game,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “[Newcastle] increased after the break and were more aggressive. They scored a goal.
“Last season we were out against Southampton and not there but tonight we were. Congratulations to Newcastle.”
“They start to be more aggressive. Yeah, it was a tight game and the players who played played really good. It is football.
“The way we played in the first half and second half was amazing. But they played aggressive to win the game.
“I leave comfortable with how we played, no injuries and minutes for Mateo [Kovacic] and Jack [Grealish].”
As Man City tried to find a way back into the game, Guardiola became animated on the touchline and approached Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall inside the technical area. The Spaniard was shown a yellow card as a result.
Explaining the incident, Guardiola said: “I don’t know how many fouls they did, how many fouls we had. It is what it is, sometimes emotions are there so we expect for the referees to do the job but I deserved the yellow card.”