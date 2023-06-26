It’s a new week and the summer transfer window continues to be the main focus of football clubs across the country following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Newcastle United are expected to be busy over the next couple of months as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his side for their return to the UEFA Champions League. Their attention may soon turn to Old Trafford where a recent report has claimed that Manchester United will ‘listen to offers’ for a number of first team stars including more than one who has previously been linked with a move to the north east.

Elsewhere, the Magpies are now being linked with a Fulham star who the London club will reportedly sell if they receive a bid of £35 million this window. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, June 26:

Man Utd will ‘listen to offers’ for Newcastle United linked stars

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United will listen to offers for up to 13 players this summer in the hope of raising as much as £100million for new signings. Among those players are at least two who Newcastle United have previously been linked with and could come in for.

Harry Maguire will reportedly be allowed to leave if the Red Devils receive a bid of £40 million, half of what they paid Leicester City for the England centre back in 2019. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay is on a list of players who are ‘not being forced out’ at Old Trafford and that United are ‘happy to let stay and fight for their place’ amid links to Newcastle and other Premier League sides.

Fulham ‘prepared to sell’ £35m star as Newcastle United ‘consider bid’

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are prepared to sell defender Antonee Robinson for around £35million this summer. The 25-year-old is apparently refusing to sign a new contract with just one year on his current deal.

