Thuram’s contract at Gladbach expires this summer and he has attracted interest from across Europe, including Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old has scored 16 goals in 32 appearances for Gladbach this season and is set to be one of the most sought after free agents in Europe upon his release from the Bundesliga club.

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Borussia Monchengladbach thanked Thuram for his efforts, looking back on some of his finest moments for the club.

The Instagram post read (translated from German): “Victory goal against Roma, doubles against Bayern and Real, derby goalscorer and many more hits! Thank you for the emotional moments it made us experience. Thanks for the flag salute. Thanks for four years Borussia. Only the best on your way! ⚫⚪ ⚫”

Newcastle will continue to be smart in the transfer market and a free transfer for the World Cup runner-up would represent good value for money as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. But with United continuing to work with a conservative wage structure in place this summer, they could be priced out of a deal by a rival club.

Thuram has already attracted interest from Serie A as well as Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League. But The Magpies will have new-found additional pulling power after securing Champions League football for next season.

Newcastle also currently have one of Thuram’s close friends at the club in Allan Saint-Maximin. The pair played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt together and as well as represented France at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level. And Saint-Maximin has made no secret of his desire for Newcastle to sign Thuram.

“He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.” Saint-Maximin told The Gazette earlier in the season. “For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young.

“I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”