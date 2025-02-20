Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have officially re-written the history books.

Newcastle United was founded in 1892, any member of the Toon Army knows that, right? And you’d be correct, technically speaking anyway.

On Friday 9th December 1892, Newcastle United Football Club was established as we know it. But that doesn’t tell the full story.

Historians have often disputed the club’s foundation being in 1892, instead insisting its foundation was in 1881. That year was buried by the club, which maintained the 1892 message - until now.

Newcastle United re-write history

Earlier this month, the history section of Newcastle’s official club website ‘History. Coming Soon.’ History ‘coming soon’, now there’s a first!

But it would seem Newcastle have re-written theirs slightly to highlight its 1881 foundation. A message that previously read ‘United Since 1892’ on the old website, now reads ‘History. Founded 1881, United Since 1892.’

That message has also been displayed by ‘Wor Flags’ at St James’ Park this season to highlight the club’s origins.

Many Newcastle fans will be aware of the story of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End that pre-dates Newcastle United in 1892. The club’s ‘updated’ history delves deeper into its origins as Stanley FC in 1881, the club that later became Newcastle East End and then Newcastle United.

The club’s website reads: “Newcastle United's origins are to be found with two minor football clubs on the east of the city, across Byker, Heaton, Stanley and Rosewood.

“Stanley had originated from a cricket eleven, formed in November 1881 - the rudimentary start of Newcastle United, although some official records note that the club were playing an unorganised game a year earlier. As Stanley progressed, they were often confused with other clubs of the same name in County Durham, so they decided to change their title in October 1882 to Newcastle East End.

“Rosewood had been formed a couple of months earlier and soon joined forces with East End to form a stronger outfit, their side being integrated as East End's reserve XI.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle West End were established on the other side of the city and in 1886 the club took over the lease at St James’ Park. But West End’s tenure would last less than six years, as by 1892, the club was defunct.

That saw Newcastle East End formally agree to move to St James’ Park and take over West End’s assets, including some players. Not quite the ‘United’ merger many previously thought - this was a complete takeover.

And in December 1892, it was decided that Newcastle East End would change its name to Newcastle United although, as the club’s history records state ‘the legal title of the club was not altered for several more years’. So the Newcastle United club we know may have technically been founded in 1881, but the name Newcastle United was not recognised legally until 1895.

So next time you’re asked when Newcastle United were founded, don’t be surprised to find out there’s more than one correct answer!