Alan Shearer's angry reaction to what Kevin De Bruyne did in Newcastle United 2-3 Man City
Newcastle United 2-3 Manchester City: Alan Shearer was left complimentary but angry following a late defeat at St James' Park.
Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak once again as Manchester City snatched a stoppage-time winner at St James' Park.
Newcastle led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon cancelled out Bernardo Silva's opener. But the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne in the second half saw Man City turn the game around in the final 20 minutes.
The Belgian returned to Premier League action with a goal to make it 2-2 before setting up Oscar Bobb for the stoppage time winner.
After Man City's third goal, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to social media to express his admiration but frustration at De Bruyne's influence on the match.
The result means it is now four defeats in a row and six defeats in seven for The Magpies in the league. Eddie Howe's side have dropped to 10th in the table following Chelsea's win at Fulham earlier in the day.
Reflecting on the defeat, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: "We had chances in the game. We had a slow start but we could have scored more. Their quality told in the end. De Bruyne is obviously a world class player."
"There's not a lot wrong with our performances. You can see today we are a top team. The group is in a good place, I don't see any negativity.
"I see hurt because we aren't winning and that's what we're here to do. We had a good win in the FA Cup last week and that boosted us for today."