Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak once again as Manchester City snatched a stoppage-time winner at St James' Park.

Newcastle led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon cancelled out Bernardo Silva's opener. But the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne in the second half saw Man City turn the game around in the final 20 minutes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgian returned to Premier League action with a goal to make it 2-2 before setting up Oscar Bobb for the stoppage time winner.

After Man City's third goal, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to social media to express his admiration but frustration at De Bruyne's influence on the match.

"Kevin De Bruyne man. What a player [angry emoji]," Shearer tweeted.

The result means it is now four defeats in a row and six defeats in seven for The Magpies in the league. Eddie Howe's side have dropped to 10th in the table following Chelsea's win at Fulham earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the defeat, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: "We had chances in the game. We had a slow start but we could have scored more. Their quality told in the end. De Bruyne is obviously a world class player."

"There's not a lot wrong with our performances. You can see today we are a top team. The group is in a good place, I don't see any negativity.