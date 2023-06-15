Newcastle United will start their 2023-24 campaign against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 before facing Manchester City away and Liverpool at home. Meaning Eddie Howe’s side will face the teams responsible for four of their five Premier League defeats last season in their first three matches.

The Magpies will face Nottingham Forest at home on Boxing Day and will end the season away at Brentford on Sunday May 19, 2024. They will be hoping to build on their impressive fourth place finish last season while also competing in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

The season will also feature a mid-season break between January 13 and January 20 to allow players extra recuperation after a busy festive fixture schedule.

Newcastle United’s 2023-24 Premier League fixture list in full:

August

12th Aston Villa (H)

19th Manchester City (A)

26th Liverpool (H)

September

2nd Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

16th Brentford (H)

23rd Sheffield United (A)

30th Burnley (H)

October

7th West Ham United (A)

21st Crystal Palace (H)

28th Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

November

4th Arsenal (H)

11th Bournemouth (A)

25th Chelsea (H)

December

2nd Manchester United (H)

5th Everton (A)

9th Tottenham Hotspur (A)

16th Fulham (H)

23rd Luton Town (A)

26th Nottingham Forest (H)

30th Liverpool (A)

January

13th Manchester City (H)

30th Aston Villa (A)

February

3rd Luton Town (H)

10th Nottingham Forest (A)

17th Bournemouth (H)

24th Arsenal (A)

March

2nd Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

9th Chelsea (A)

16th Crystal Palace (A)

30th West Ham United (H)

April

3rd Everton (H)

6th Fulham (A)

13th Tottenham Hotspur (H)

20th Manchester United (A)

27th Sheffield United (H)

May

4th Burnley (A)

11th Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

19th Brentford (A)

All fixtures are subject to change and could be altered for live television broadcast. Kick-off times scheduled for 3pm unless selected for live television broadcast.