Premier League make 2023-24 announcement ahead of Newcastle United fixture release

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their impressive fourth place finish during the 2022-23 season while also competing in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

And they will be playing with a new white, organge, black and purple Nike Flight Premier League ball which was announced ahead of the fixture release at 9am on Thursday, June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nike have manufactured the official Premier League matchday footballs since 2000, with a new design coming out every season. Mitre originally made the Premier League balls from 1992 to 2000 with just two designs before Nike took over.