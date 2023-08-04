Newcastle United confirm 2023-24 numbers with 29-year-old removed from squad list
Newcastle United have confirmed Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon’s squad numbers ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Tonali initially wore the No. 20 shirt in his first pre-season outing at Rangers before switching to the No. 8 shirt for the Premier League Summer Series. Anthony Gordon wore the No. 8 shirt following his arrival from Everton in January last season but switched to the No. 10 shirt in the United States ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin’s imminent departure to Al Ahli.
Now Newcastle have confirmed that those numbers will remain for the 2023-24 campaign with Tonali donning the No. 8 shirt and Gordon wearing No. 10.
Tonali became Newcastle’s first major signing of the summer transfer window as he joined from AC Milan for £52million, an Italian record. The 23-year-old midfielder has since played in three pre-season friendly matches and will get a taste of St James’ Park for the first time in the Sela Cup this weekend.
Both Tonali and Gordon are set to feature in the pre-season tournament which will see Newcastle face Fiorentina and Villarreal on consecutive days. Head coach Eddie Howe will field two seperate line-ups for the matches on Saturday and Sunday, giving the majority of his players the opportunity to play as close to 90 minutes as possible ahead of the new Premier League season.
New signing Harvey Barnes has been wearing the No. 15 shirt so far in pre-season and that will remain the case for the 2023-24 season.
Newcastle’s No. 21 from the 2022-23 campaign, Ryan Fraser, has not been given a squad number ahead of the new season after being frozen out of the first-team set-up.
Newcastle’s league campaign gets under way on August 12 against Aston Villa at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle United 2023-24 squad numbers:
1. Martin Dúbravka
2. Kieran Trippier
3. Paul Dummett
4. Sven Botman
5. Fabian Schar
6. Jamaal Lascelles
7. Joelinton
8. Sandro Tonali
9. Callum Wilson
10. Anthony Gordon
11. Matt Ritchie
13. Matt Targett
14. Alexander Isak
15. Harvey Barnes
17. Emil Krafth
18. Loris Karius
19. Javier Manquillo
22. Nick Pope
23. Jacob Murphy
24. Miguel Almiron
28. Joe Willock
29. Mark Gillespie
32. Elliot Anderson
33. Dan Burn
36. Sean Longstaff
39. Bruno Guimaraes
67. Lewis Miley