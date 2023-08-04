Tonali initially wore the No. 20 shirt in his first pre-season outing at Rangers before switching to the No. 8 shirt for the Premier League Summer Series. Anthony Gordon wore the No. 8 shirt following his arrival from Everton in January last season but switched to the No. 10 shirt in the United States ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin’s imminent departure to Al Ahli.

Now Newcastle have confirmed that those numbers will remain for the 2023-24 campaign with Tonali donning the No. 8 shirt and Gordon wearing No. 10.

Tonali became Newcastle’s first major signing of the summer transfer window as he joined from AC Milan for £52million, an Italian record. The 23-year-old midfielder has since played in three pre-season friendly matches and will get a taste of St James’ Park for the first time in the Sela Cup this weekend.

Both Tonali and Gordon are set to feature in the pre-season tournament which will see Newcastle face Fiorentina and Villarreal on consecutive days. Head coach Eddie Howe will field two seperate line-ups for the matches on Saturday and Sunday, giving the majority of his players the opportunity to play as close to 90 minutes as possible ahead of the new Premier League season.

New signing Harvey Barnes has been wearing the No. 15 shirt so far in pre-season and that will remain the case for the 2023-24 season.

Newcastle’s No. 21 from the 2022-23 campaign, Ryan Fraser, has not been given a squad number ahead of the new season after being frozen out of the first-team set-up.

Newcastle’s league campaign gets under way on August 12 against Aston Villa at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United 2023-24 squad numbers:

1. Martin Dúbravka

2. Kieran Trippier

3. Paul Dummett

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

9. Callum Wilson

10. Anthony Gordon

11. Matt Ritchie

13. Matt Targett

14. Alexander Isak

15. Harvey Barnes

17. Emil Krafth

18. Loris Karius

19. Javier Manquillo

22. Nick Pope

23. Jacob Murphy

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock

29. Mark Gillespie

32. Elliot Anderson

33. Dan Burn

36. Sean Longstaff

39. Bruno Guimaraes