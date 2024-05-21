Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United 2024-25 kit leak: Fresh images of the new 2024-25 home shirt have been shared online.

Fresh images have emerged claiming to show the ‘confirmed’ 2024-25 Newcastle United home shirt prior to its release on June 7.

A five-year deal worth upwards of £30million per season will see Newcastle receive an ‘elite’ Adidas manufacturing package including bespoke kit designs and authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits available on general sale.

Adidas were Newcastle's kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season. Part of Adidas’ return will see Newcastle’s club shop at St James’ Park undergo significant refurbishment with a temporary club shop set to open adjacent to The Strawberry Pub on May 29.

X account Retro NUFC has previously leaked accurate images of Newcastle kits prior to their release and has now posted images of the 2024-25 home kit.

“This is your #NUFC x #ADIDAS 2024/25 Home shirt. Confirmed by multiple people,” the tweet read.

The 2024-25 home shirt features the Sela sponsorship and black three-stripe Adidas logo with thick black and white stripes, black sleeves with a Noon logo and a mostly solid white back. It also features a small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 on the back of the shirt just below the collar.

The Gazette understands the leaked images are very close to the final 2024-25 home shirt which will be released next month.

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit leak

While actual images of the 2024-25 away kit are yet to emerge, there has been accurate designs shared on social media.

The 2024-25 away shirt is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that is expected to return for Newcastle’s away shirt next season.

Key differences will be the Sela sponsor and updated Adidas logo. The shared design also features a monochrome white Newcastle crest, which could change for the official release.

The away shirt is set to be released in July.

Newcastle United 2024-25 third kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 third shirt design leak.

The third kit could prove to be a popular choice amongst supporters with a white, black and green colour scheme and design that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt. But a striking difference is the change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988.