Newcastle United 2024-25 Adidas shirt 'sold out' as 'fourth' kit design officially revealed
Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt went on sale at 8am on Friday morning in stores and online.
By Friday afternoon, the £110 ‘authentic’ home shirt was listed as ‘sold out’ in all sizes on shop.newcastleunited.com. The authentic shirts are the same as the ones worn by the Newcastle players on a matchday and is a higher quality than the £80 replica shirt that also went on sale on Friday morning.
The demand for the new shirts comes after Adidas returned as Newcastle’s kit manufacturer for the first time since 2010. The Magpies and Adidas had a long-term partnership from 1995 to 2010 which spanned some of the club’s most successful spells in the Premier League and in European football.
The five-year deal with Adidas is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per season and will see official Newcastle-branded Adidas casual, retro and tracksuit clothing go on sale.
The launch of the black and white home shirt also coincides with the launch of the new 2024-25 home goalkeeper shirt, details of which had not been made public prior to the release.
A long-sleeve green and yellow goalkeeper shirt is available for £85 at the club shop and features a design inspired by retro goalkeeper tops. Unlike the home shirts, the goalkeeper shirt features an embroidered club crest using the green and yellow colour scheme.
Who will be wearing the shirt for Newcastle in 2024-25 is a big question as the club’s goalkeeping situation remains unclear heading into the summer transfer window.
Loris Karius will leave Newcastle as a free agent at the end of the month while Martin Dubravka’s future is also uncertain and won’t become clearer until after he represents Slovakia in Euro 2024. Nick Pope will head into the new season as first-choice goalkeeper but the club have been linked with the likes of James Trafford from Burnley, Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Newcastle will also be announcing the away shirt which is set to go on sale in July and the third shirt which is expected to go on sale in August.
