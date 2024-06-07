Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt went on sale on Friday morning.

Hundreds of Newcastle United supporters waited outside the temporary club shop on Friday morning for the release of the new Adidas home shirt.

Some fans had been there since the early hours of Friday morning in order to guarantee a place at the front of the queue for when the club shop opened at 8am. Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales and chief financial officer Peter Silverstone were in attendance to thank supporters for their dedication as the 2024-25 Adidas home shirt was unveiled.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It comes after Newcastle agreed a five-year elite manufacturing deal with Adidas thought to be worth upwards of £30million per-season. The agreement sees Adidas create a whole range of Newcastle clothing ranging from sportswear and tracksuits to casual wear.

Newcastle’s home shirt takes ‘elements inspired by the distinctive 2003 design’ and is available at £80 for adults and £55 for children. For every home shirt bought directly through the club store or e-commerce site before the end of August, £5 will be donated to the Newcastle United Foundation.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and have returned after the club negotiated an early exit from its agreement with Castore.

Speaking about the new kit release, Newcastle CFO Silverstone said: “This iconic home kit, and training range, symbolises the start of an exciting partnership with Adidas, one of the world’s most renowned sportswear brands.

