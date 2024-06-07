Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt has officially gone on sale.

Some supporters queued from the early hours of Friday morning to secure the much-anticipated shirt. It comes after Newcastle agreed a five-year elite manufacturing deal with Adidas thought to be worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Newcastle’s home shirt takes ‘elements inspired by the distinctive 2003 design’ and is available at £80 for adults and £55 for children. For every home shirt bought directly through the club store or e-commerce site before the end of August, £5 will be donated to the Newcastle United Foundation.

Adidas previously supplied Newcastle’s kits from 1995 to 2010 and have returned after the club negotiated an early exit from the partnership with Castore. It sees Newcastle regain control of its retail and sell official club clothing alongside the new Adidas range.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy modelling the new home shirt.

Newcastle’s official club statement read: “The home jersey honours this iconic era with three bold, black stripes and a full-colour crest, offering a modern twist on a timeless classic, complemented by the Adidas three-stripes detailing on the shoulders up to the collar. In further celebration of the club's history, the classic club crest reappears as a back neck sign-off, reaffirming the city's enduring unity.”

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone was in attendance for the opening of the temporary club shop on Friday morning and spoke about the new kit release.

“This iconic home kit, and training range, symbolises the start of an exciting partnership with Adidas, one of the world’s most renowned sportswear brands,” Silverstone said.

“The strength of the relationship that Adidas enjoys with our passionate fanbase gives us great confidence that the exciting product ranges they have created for the 24/25 season, and beyond, will be extremely popular. We know our fans will wear the three stripes with pride.

“This partnership launch, aligned with the re-launch of the club’s in-house retail business, is just the start of an exciting journey. Together, we hope to capture the imagination and passion of our supporters, who proudly wear our black and white stripes wherever they are in the world.”

Adidas’ global football manager, Nick Craggs, said: “The partnership between Adidas and Newcastle United is iconic, and we are excited to unveil the home kit for the upcoming season.

