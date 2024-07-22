Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas away and third shirts have gone on sale internationally before official confirmation from the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

While the Newcastle away and third kit designs have been leaked, the club are yet to officially confirm the designs or release dates. But supporters have shared images on social media showing the shirts on sale abroad.

The official Adidas store in New York City has been pictured with the Newcastle 2024-25 blue and red shirt and black and white feathered pre-match training top on sale. An image shared by @Mack3mSlayer on X showed the kits on display.

The 2024-25 away kit design is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that will return this coming season. It is set to go on general sale in the UK later this month.

Newcastle’s third kit features more drastic changes with a white, black and green colour scheme and a change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988. Newcastle’s 2024-25 third kit design features the club crest used from 1983 to 1988.

Footage was shared showing the third kit on sale on the Australian version of JD Sports’ website. It is now listed as ‘sold out’.

The third kit is set to go on sale in August in the UK but is still yet to officially be announced by the club. Newcastle’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt went on official sale on June 7. Ahead of the home shirt going on sale, Newcastle announced a ‘multi-year deal’ with JD to become the club’s ‘Official Sports Retail Partner’.