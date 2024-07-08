Newcastle United 2024-25 kit leak: Fresh Adidas away & third kit designs show major changes fans will love
Newcastle’s 2024-25 Adidas home shirt went on sale on Friday, June 7 after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million per season with the German sportswear giants.
The away shirt will follow in July and the third shirt is expected to be released in August. And images of both have been leaked on social media once again.
Newcastle fan account Gallowgate Shots previously shared accurate designs of the away and shirt shirts on X and have now posted actual images of the final products.
Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit
The 2024-25 away kit design is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that will return for Newcastle’s away shirt next season.
Key differences will be the Sela sponsor and updated Adidas logo. The shared design also features a monochrome white Newcastle crest.
Newcastle United 2024-25 third kit
The third kit could prove to be a popular choice amongst supporters with a white, black and green colour scheme and design that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt. But a striking difference is the change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988.
Newcastle’s 2024-25 third kit design features the club crest used from 1983 to 1988.
