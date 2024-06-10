Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are pushing forward to sign a goalkeeper this summer

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer with Loris Karuis leaving, Martin Dubravka’s future uncertain and Nick Pope having only just returned from a long-term injury. The 21-year-old was signed by Burnley from Manchester City last summer and was a regular for the majority of the season before being dropped for Arijanet Muric for the final weeks of the season as Vincent Kompany’s side battled unsuccessfully against relegation.

The Clarets could be set to make their money back on Trafford as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have agreed personal terms with the youngster and are preparing a £15million bid plus add-ons. Any transfer would see Man City receive 20% as part of a sell-on clause.

Romano tweeted on Sunday evening: “Understand Newcastle have agreed personal terms with James Trafford as priority option to become new goalkeeper.

“New proposal to Burnley expected soon, in the region of £15m with add-ons based on performances. Man City will receive 20% of the fee from Burnley.” Burnley are understood to be looking for around £20million for Trafford in total as Newcastle look to secure another deal. The Magpies are yet to make a signing so far this summer but two deals have already been agreed in Lewis Hall making his loan move from Chelsea permanent for £28million and Lloyd Kelly joining as a free agent following his release from Bournemouth.

Neither deal has been officially confirmed by the club but are likely to be announced in the coming weeks as they look to strike a deal with Burnley for Trafford. The transfer window in England opens on Friday, June 14 and runs until August 30.

Trafford was named by Gareth Southgate in his initial 33-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024, however, he was among seven players to be cut from the squad by the former Middlesbrough man. Last summer, Trafford helped England win the Under-21s European Championships alongside Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon - making a heroic last-minute penalty save in the final.