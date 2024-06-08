Newcastle United second summer transfer is '99.9%' done - 'top target' set to sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are closing in on their first summer signing after missing out on a top target.

Lloyd Kelly is ‘99.9%’ a new Newcastle United player according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle are finalising a move to sign the former AFC Bournemouth captain as a free agent after it was confirmed he would be leaving the Vitality Stadium at the end of his contract this month. Liverpool and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the defender but Newcastle have swooped in with a contract offer and the incentive of working alongside Eddie Howe once again.

Howe signed Kelly for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019 in a deal worth £13million. The Magpies boss is now set to re-sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer. This comes after Newcastle missed out on the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo following his release from Fulham.

United were hopeful of getting both deals done but Chelsea have swooped in to secure Adarabioyo’s signature.

Romano, who described Kelly as Newcastle’s ‘top target’ ahead of the summer transfer window, said via GiveMeSport: “Kelly is 99.9% a new Newcastle player. I don't expect any change on Kelly.

“I think Kelly will be the first signing of Newcastle this summer, and Tosin will be the new Chelsea player.” Technically, Kelly will be Newcastle’s second summer signing after the club agreed an obligation to make Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent. Hall was named on Chelsea’s retained list but he is expected to become a permanent Newcastle player at the start of July with a £28million fee agreed last summer.