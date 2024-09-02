Newcastle United 25-man 2024-25 squad as £43m duo left out due to Premier League rules
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eddie Howe must choose 25 senior players to be eligible to play in the Premier League for Newcastle in time for their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 15 (4:30pm kick-off). Premier League rules require squads to be submitted on Friday, September 13.
Players born on or after January 1, 2003 do not need to be named in a Premier League 25-man squad and no more than 17 players who do not fill the homegrown player criteria can be included.
Newcastle have recently secured loan exits for the likes of Harrison Ashby and Joe White as well as a deadline day transfer for Ryan Fraser. Jamal Lewis is set for a move to Sao Paulo while Isaac Hayden is still looking for a new club abroad and won’t be named in Newcastle’s 25-man squad, even if there is space.
First-team players not included in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad
Newcastle have four first-team players that do not need to be named in the 25-man squad due to their age. They are 18-year-old Lewis Miley, 20-year-old Alex Murphy, 19-year-old Lewis Hall and 21-year-old summer signing Will Osula.
Any player contracted to the club born after January 1, 2003 is eligible to play in the Premier League without being named in the squad.
Last season, Tino Livramento did not need to be named in the squad but must now be included as he turns 22 later this year.
Newcastle United’s 25-man 2024-25 Premier League squad
Excluding Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden, Newcastle have 25 senior players contracted to the club following the end of the transfer window. While Eddie Howe can’t add to his squad, departures could still be confirmed while transfer windows remain open abroad.
Newcastle’s Premier League squad as things stand will feature five goalkeepers following the summer arrivals of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos as well as long-term absentees Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, who could be out of action until early 2025 with ACL injuries.
Here is Newcastle’s current squad:
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Mark Gillespie
Defenders
Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn
Midfielders
Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes
Strikers
Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.