Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now the summer transfer window has closed, Newcastle United must confirm their 25-man Premier League squad.

Eddie Howe must choose 25 senior players to be eligible to play in the Premier League for Newcastle in time for their next match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 15 (4:30pm kick-off). Premier League rules require squads to be submitted on Friday, September 13.

Players born on or after January 1, 2003 do not need to be named in a Premier League 25-man squad and no more than 17 players who do not fill the homegrown player criteria can be included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have recently secured loan exits for the likes of Harrison Ashby and Joe White as well as a deadline day transfer for Ryan Fraser. Jamal Lewis is set for a move to Sao Paulo while Isaac Hayden is still looking for a new club abroad and won’t be named in Newcastle’s 25-man squad, even if there is space.

First-team players not included in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad

Newcastle have four first-team players that do not need to be named in the 25-man squad due to their age. They are 18-year-old Lewis Miley, 20-year-old Alex Murphy, 19-year-old Lewis Hall and 21-year-old summer signing Will Osula.

Any player contracted to the club born after January 1, 2003 is eligible to play in the Premier League without being named in the squad.

Last season, Tino Livramento did not need to be named in the squad but must now be included as he turns 22 later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall has become a regular in the Newcastle side after a tough start. | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s 25-man 2024-25 Premier League squad

Excluding Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden, Newcastle have 25 senior players contracted to the club following the end of the transfer window. While Eddie Howe can’t add to his squad, departures could still be confirmed while transfer windows remain open abroad.

Newcastle’s Premier League squad as things stand will feature five goalkeepers following the summer arrivals of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos as well as long-term absentees Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, who could be out of action until early 2025 with ACL injuries.

Here is Newcastle’s current squad:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers

Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak