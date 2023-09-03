Hugo Ekitike ended the summer transfer window by staying at PSG, despite the club being keen to offload the striker throughout the summer window. Ekitike was free to leave the French capital having failed to impress in his debut season at the club and had plenty of interest in his services throughout the window.

West Ham and Everton were credited with interest in Ekitike and both reportedly submitted bids for the striker with the Hammers seemingly prepared to pay around £30m. David Moyes’ side, who defeated Luton Town 2-1 on Friday night, were even seen as potential suitors for Ekitike on deadline day, however, a concrete bid and thus a move, never materialised.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt also submitted a bid for Ekitike during the window and a move to Deutsche Bank Park was mused on deadline day amid interest from PSG in signing Frankfurt starlet Randal Kolo Muani. That deal was completed in the final moments of the window, however, Ekitike’s switch in the other direction didn’t follow suit.

Despite being told he was free to leave PSG and that the club didn’t see a future for him, Ekitike remained firm in staying in Paris and refused a move to Frankfurt. A reported fee of £30m had been agreed between the clubs.

The apparent hold up was caused by Ekitike’s reluctance to leave PSG on a permanent deal and instead move away from the club on loan. Crystal Palace emerged as a surprise potential option for the striker with the Eagles submitting a loan offer for the 21-year-old.

However, this time it would be PSG that blocked Ekitike’s exit, unwilling to see the striker leave on a temporary basis. Palace, therefore, wouldn’t add Ekitike to their ranks before the deadline and the Frenchman remained in Paris after a deadline day of drama, twists and turns.

