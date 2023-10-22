Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle won the match 4-0 at St James’ Park but the impressive victory was slightly overshadowed by the investigation into alleged illegal betting by midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 23-year-old is still able to play for The Magpies while the investigation is ongoing and came on as a second half substitute to a warm reception at St James’ Park.

The Italian then led the lap of honour following the impressive win, applauding the home fans as they sang his name.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

And when asked about the resounding show of support for Tonali by the Newcastle fans, Palace boss Hodgson responded: “Quite frankly, it passed me by unfortunately.

“I’m watching Crystal Palace Football Club and I had enough on my plate watching Crystal Palace Football Club and the team. I’m pretty certain I’d have been very surprised if you said to me, ‘are you surprised how badly the Newcastle United fans greeted the news of Tonali?’ That would have really knocked me back for six!

“I’ve not been caught up in the story and it’s one of those stories that is unfortunately a modern day story isn’t it?

“I don’t remember before a few years ago and, of course, the big one with Ivan Toney, situations occurring where players are facing unbelievably lengthy bans because they’ve been betting on football matches.”