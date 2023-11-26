Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea: The Magpies' co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben have reacted to a big win at St James' Park.

Newcastle United's co-owners have called for 'more support' from fans at St James' Park following Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

A depleted Magpies side brushed Chelsea aside with second-half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon after Alexander Isak's early strike was cancelled out by Raheem Sterling's free-kick. The win saw Eddie Howe's side bounce back emphatically from a 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth before the international break.

The United players were rightly praised by the likes of Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben after the match. But the ownership duo also chose to ask more from the supporters inside the ground.

Ghodoussi tweeted: "What a team #nufc we need to give these guys more support in the stadium, we need to be louder, we need to be the 12th man."

Reuben added: "What a team and yes we need to match the intensity of the players with our support."

While supporters on social media didn't necessarily disagree with the request to be 'louder', many were quick to put the onus back on the owners by pointing to ticketing issues and delays getting into the stadium as reasons for any perceived lack of atmosphere.

But Amanda Staveley's response to the game via Instagram didn't quite share the same sentiment as her fellow co-owners, as she opted to praise the support instead.