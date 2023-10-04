‘Special’ - Eddie Howe praises £24m Newcastle United trio after historic Champions League win
It was a ‘special’ night for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United at St James’ Park as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar saw Newcastle claim a convincing win over PSG who had Lucas Hernandez pull a goal back in the second half.
The Magpies had two Geordies on the scoresheet in Burn and Longstaff while Almiron and Schar were two players previously used to fighting relegation battles at the club prior to the takeover and Howe’s subsequent arrival.
And the United boss was quick to pay tribute to the quartet following the historic win.
“I really respect the players who were here before me and the Geordies who obviously have a life-long association with the club and understand what it means to play for Newcastle.
“For Sean to score like he did and play like he did and Dan too, they were amazing moments.
“For the players to go from the difficult moment to now, it’s a great lesson for us not to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’ve come a long way in a short time but we want to keep going and we won’t take that for granted.”
The win is Newcastle’s biggest ever in the Champions League and takes them top of Group F after two games.
“Amazing evening for us, so many stories to talk about within the game,” Howe added. “I am delighted for the club and the supporters what they gave us tonight was incredible.
“They [PSG] are such a good team we had to defend really well and our spirit was brilliant. We created the positive things in the first-half and the aggressive pressing which is a hallmark of ours.
“To score four goals. It’s not something we expected to do but we were delighted we were able to do that in front of our supporters.”
And Howe also made sure to thank the supporters for the ‘extra level’ they brought on Wednesday evening.
“The atmosphere was very special,” The Magpies’ boss continued. “This is an amazing place to play football.
“Regardless of the competition I thought there was an extra level tonight. I can’t thank the supporters enough for what they have the team and how they helped us in the game.”