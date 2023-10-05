Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s first home match in the Champions League in over 20 years proved to be one to remember as Eddie Howe’s side claimed a 4-1 win thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar. Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back for PSG in the second half but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Ligue 1 champions.

While Enrique thought the result was fair, he felt the significant gap in the scoreline did not properly reflect the match. The Magpies had eight shots on target to PSG’s two in the game but the French side did dominate possession in the match, seeing 74% of the ball.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those are difficult games to live through for a manager“, the former Barcelona man said afterwards. “I sincerely think the result is a bit unfair, but not totally. Congratulations to Newcastle, they played very good football. But the scoreline is excessive.”

“I thought my player’s attitude was good throughout the game. I think the outcome of the game was fair even though the scoreline was perhaps too much in the favour of Newcastle.

“My players struggled with the pressing game but did everything I asked them to except in the final third of the pitch. We made some careless mistakes that lead to their goals.

“It was a good game, Newcastle were the better team and deserved to win but I don’t think the scoreline reflected the differences between the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The result is so big for them. But I think we didn’t deserve that result.”

The win takes Newcastle top of Group F on four points following their 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener last month. Milan drew 0-0 once again with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.