Newcastle United star ‘so angry’ with what Bruno Guimaraes did in 4-1 PSG win

After Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for Newcastle against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening, Burn doubled the home side’s lead in the build-up to half-time with a back-post header which was awarded following a lengthy VAR check.

Fellow Geordie Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 after the break before Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back for the visitors. Fabian Schar then put the result beyond doubt with a stunning strike from outside the box in stoppage time to confirm the 4-1 win.

Newcastle United news:

It’s a night that will long long in the memory for Burn and those connected with Newcastle.

“Crazy,” Burn told TNT Sports. “It has not sunk in, I am a bit speechless. We wanted to entertain the crowd and get the crowd behind us, but we did well.”

Burn’s goal was initially disallowed but a VAR check deemed his header over the line and Bruno Guimaraes, who crossed the ball after initially having a tight-angled shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, onside.

“Amazing,” Burn reflected on his goal. “When the flag went up I was gutted. I was so angry for Bruno shooting, it comes back and soon as it got hung in the air I just went for it.

“We knew PSG were not going to change the way they play. The times to play high up the pitch and we had the crowd pushing us, we had that for the last goal with the crowd pushing us on for Fab’s [Fabian Schar’s] goal.”

For Burn, it has been an incredible journey from non-league to the pinnacle of club football in the Champions League.

“I just try to survive at that apprentice level and you try to work your way up,” the 31-year-old continued. “I was released by Fulham at 25 years old; to comeback and play Champions League football - I am very proud.