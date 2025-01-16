Newcastle United 47-goal striker clause 'leaked' as 2025 transfer looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is out of contract in the summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson started just two matches for Newcastle in 2024 due to injury and is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue until February. As he is into the final six months of his contract at St James’ Park, he would be free to talk to clubs abroad and agree a pre-contract deal to join on a free transfer in the summer.

But the 32-year-old is set to remain on Tyneside for the time being. While a new contract at Newcastle for Wilson is unlikely, there is a chance he could stay at the club beyond the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per The Athletic, Newcastle have an extension clause in Wilson’s contract that could keep him tied to the club until June 2026. The Magpies have recently triggered a similar deal with Sean Longstaff, whose contract was set to expire in the summer but now runs for another season.

Longstaff’s contract was triggered to protect Newcastle, who may choose to sell the academy product for ‘pure profit’ to aid them in their battle against Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The club may also look to do the same with Wilson, though it is a bigger risk given his age and injury record.

The club have also been in talks with Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth regarding new contracts as they do not have further extension clauses in their deals. Martin Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and has an offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab this month but the club are in talks to keep him at St James’ Park.

While head coach Eddie Howe would like to see Dubravka offered a new deal to stay beyond the 2024-25 season, there is no agreement in place for that to happen. Jamaal Lascelles, who is currently out injured with a long-term ACL issue, is out of contract in the summer as are goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ones we want to begin negotiations with we, of course, would want to get a quick solution with them,” Howe told The Gazette. “But it's all a delicate balance with all the financial conditions that we're working towards. So let's see what happens with those.”

Despite his well-documented injury issues, Wilson has been a regular source of goals for Newcastle when on the pitch. In 99 Premier League appearances for the club, he has scored 47 goals.

Only Alan Shearer with 148 has scored more for the club in the Premier League though the in-form Alexander Isak is breathing down Wilson’s neck after his recent scoring run.