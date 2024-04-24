Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be hoping the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson remain fit for the final run of matches this season.

Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that Joe Willock and Lewis Miley had been ruled out for the rest of the season with respective Achilles and back injuries. With Sandro Tonali banned and Joelinton still recovering from injury, it leaves Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson and Joe White as Howe’s only senior midfield options.

Newcastle made the decision to end Willock and Miley’s season early to allow them to recover, despite Howe revealing the pair could have returned before the end of the campaign.

“With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more [than returning to playing before the end of the season],” Howe said. “The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.

“The decision was made on Lewy to protect him long-term. We won’t see Lewy again this season. Even if there was a chance [he could return], we took that away quite early on with his age, we are just thinking about his long-term prospect."

In the absence of Willock and Miley, academy graduate Anderson has returned to the starting line-up and made an impact. The 21-year-old was out from October to February due to a back injury.

