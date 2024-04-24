Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United go in search of three successive Premier League wins when they head to Selhurst Park tonight. The Magpies know they can ill-afford to drop points in the race to qualify for European football next season, however, they will come up against a rejuvenated Palace side.

The hosts have also won their last two games with a victory at Anfield last weekend being followed up by a 5-2 demolition of West Ham on Sunday. Oliver Glasner’s side have hauled themselves away from relegation danger and are almost certain of playing Premier League football again next season.

A very intriguing clash is anticipated tonight, but it is one that only supporters in attendance will get to watch. Here, we explain why:

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle United?

Tonight’s game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United kicks-off at 8pm at Selhurst Park. Thomas Bramall will referee the game with Chris Kavanagh on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Why is Crystal Palace v Newcastle United not on TV?

Tonight’s game won’t be broadcast on TV in the UK because when the TV fixtures for this gameweek was announced, this match was not included in those initial picks. Newcastle’s trip to Selhurst Park was initially scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 16, but the Magpies’ participation in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Manchester City means this game had to be rescheduled.

However, because that initial game - due to take place on Saturday March 16 at 3pm - wasn’t picked for TV, tonight’s game will also not be broadcast live in the UK. Instead, the Merseyside derby will be shown on Sky Sports tonight whilst TNT Sports had Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea last night.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full live commentary from the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Selhurst Park.